Russia breaches three-day ceasefire with Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

Russia has been conducting assault operations on the Ukrainian frontline in breach of a three-day ceasefire announced by US president Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

“The Russians are continuing assault activity in sectors key for them,” Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said in his evening address. “On the frontline, the Russian army is not complying with the ceasefire and is not even really trying to.”

The US-mediated ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine appeared under serious strain on its second day on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of violating the deal through weekend attacks. The three-day pause, announced on Friday by Trump, is part of a broader US-led push for peace that has so far failed to end the more than four-year-old war despite months of shuttle diplomacy.

Zelenskiy’s comments came after Russian president Vladimir Putin said he thinks the Ukraine war is winding down, hours after he had vowed to defeat Ukraine at Moscow’s most scaled-back Victory Day parade in years and even as two of his senior aides played down the notion of a quick end to the conflict.

Ukrainian officials said on Sunday there had been Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours, despite a US-brokered three-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow announced on the eve of the Moscow parade. Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that Russia had shot down 57 Ukrainian drones.

One person was killed and three people were wounded in Russian strikes on the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region, its governor, Ivan Fedorov, said on Sunday morning.

The governor of the north-eastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said eight people, including two children, were wounded in drone attacks on the regional capital and nearby settlements.

Seven people, including a child, have been wounded in the southern Kherson region by Russian drone and artillery strikes since early Saturday, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church attends commemorations marking the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the second World War at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kyiv on Saturday. Photograph: Diego Fedele/Getty

Oleksandr Hanzha, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said a child was wounded and infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks on the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Putin said he would be willing to negotiate new security arrangements for Europe and that his preferred negotiating partner would be Germany’s former chancellor Gerhard Schröder – a choice unlikely to be accepted in Ukraine and the European Union.

However, two top Kremlin representatives played down any idea of a quick end to the war. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said this weekend that reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine would take a long time.

“It is clear that the American side is in a hurry, but the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is too complex, and reaching a peace agreement is a very long road with many complicated details,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said negotiations would “probably resume”, but it was unclear when.

Ushakov told Russian media on Thursday that Moscow saw no basis for a new round of trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US until Ukrainian forces withdrew from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine – a condition Kyiv has rejected.

This week the European Council president, António Costa, said he believed there was potential for the EU to negotiate with Russia and to discuss the future of the security architecture of Europe.

On Saturday, Moscow was blanketed in heavy security, with internet services switched off across the city, as Ukraine continued to rattle Russia with long-range drone and missile strikes – forcing parade organisers to strip the event of its usual pageantry.

The customary display of missiles and armoured vehicles, a fixture of the parade since Putin introduced military hardware in 2017, was absent entirely. The Kremlin took measures to protect the parade – which celebrated the allies’ victory over Nazi Germany in the second World War – after recent long-range Ukrainian drone strikes on a range of targets.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/AFP via Getty

With no victory in sight and no timeline for an end to the war, the mood in Russia is souring. On the battlefield, the picture is similarly grinding. Russian troops are near a standstill, with neither side appearing close to a breakthrough.

Advances have slowed in recent months, both armies showing signs of exhaustion and sustaining heavy casualties while continuing to strike each other’s energy infrastructure.

Putin, who has led Russia as president or prime minister since the last day of 1999, faces a wave of anxiety in Moscow about the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, left swathes of Ukraine in ruins and drained Russia’s economy. Russia’s relations with Europe are worse than at any time since the depths of the cold war.

Russian forces have so far been unable to take the whole of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces have been pushed back to a line of fortress cities. Russian advances have slowed this year, though Moscow controls just under one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Putin said he was ready to meet Zelenskiy in a third country once all conditions for a potential peace agreement were settled – holding to his usual position on a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart. “This should be the final point, not the negotiations themselves,” he said.

Many in Ukraine and Europe will be sceptical of involving Schröder given his background as a close friend of Putin and history of ties to Russian business and projects, such as the Nord Stream gas pipelines. In 2022, after the war broke out, Zelenskiy called Schröder “disgusting” for meeting Putin and speaking in the Russian leader’s favour. – The Guardian