Ukrainian police raid draft offices over suspicions men bribing their way out of war duty

Ukrainian rescue workers at the site of a Russian drone strike on a petrol station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/European Pressphoto Agency

Authorities in Ukraine ‌have conducted dozens of searches across 16 regions into current ‌and former draft officials suspected of corruption-related offences, police said on Monday.

Kyiv’s ​military has been chronically short of men while fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in early 2022, amid reports ​that officials have been bribed to grant exemptions from the call-up ⁠or to let men of fighting age ‌slip out ‌of ​the country despite a ban.

The National Police said they had seized ⁠money, cars ​and motorcycles and filed more ​than 150 administrative charges for violations such as ‌illegal enrichment and the false ​declaration of assets.

“These operations are aimed not only ⁠at exposing isolated incidents ⁠of ​corruption but at the systemic cleansing of abuse from the sphere of recruitment,” it said in a statement.

“The aim is to restore trust in institutions that, in wartime, perform a critically important function for ‌the state.”

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Ukraine’s military ⁠has been generally outmanned and outgunned, and enthusiasm to serve has been dampened by ‌reports of poor training, corruption and heavy-handed draft officers, in addition ​to grim conditions at the ​front in a brutal war of attrition.

A further illustration of the challenges facing Ukraine was outlined on Monday when the country’s infrastructure minister said Russia sent more ‌than 800 drones to attack ​Ukraine’s port infrastructure in the ​first four months of ⁠2026. This was more than 10 times the figure of 75 from the same period ⁠last ​year.

“Since ​the start of ⁠the ⁠full-scale ​invasion, more than 900 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged ‌or ⁠partially destroyed, including 177 civilian vessels,” ‌Oleksii Kuleba said on ​the Telegram ​app.

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