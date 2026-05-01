In Pictures: Dramatic images of bus crash into river Seine

A bus is removed from the Seine near Paris after it went into the river with passengers on board. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

Four people have been rescued from the Seine near Paris after a bus driven by a trainee driver collided with a parked vehicle before plunging into the river.

The bus was travelling through the town of Juvisy-sur-Orge, southeast of the French capital, on Thursday when it veered off the road into the Seine, prosecutors said.

The driver and three other people who were on the bus had been rescued, they said, adding that the police had opened an investigation.

Officials did not provide details on the condition of the rescued people.

Rescue teams work at the scene after the bus became submerged. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

The crash occurred at Juvisy-sur-Orge, on the outskirts of Paris, on Thursday. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

The driver and three other people who were on the bus were rescued. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

The bus is removed from the water on Thursday evening. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

The bus had been completely submerged near a bridge. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

A car struck by the bus also went into the water. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

Rescue teams remove the car from the Seine. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

The bus was being operated by a trainee in the final stages of her instruction, said a spokesperson for the IDFM transport authority. Both she and her supervising driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol, he added.

Several rescue boats, a drone and helicopters were deployed as part of the recovery effort. Sixteen fire engines with more than 30 firefighters, and dozens of police officers were involved as well, the prefecture said.

The bus was completely submerged near a bridge, while the parked car struck by the vehicle also ended up in the river, an Agence France-Presse journalist reported.

A witness told AFP she saw the bus sweep the other vehicle as it went over the edge and into the water. “Instead of veering to the right, the bus went straight on and dragged a car down with it,” said Elisabeth, who asked that her last name not be used. – The Guardian