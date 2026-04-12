Russia and Ukraine trade accusations of Orthodox Easter ceasefire violations

A priest blesses Ukrainian military members during prayers to celebrate Orthodox Easter in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

‌Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Sunday of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire in their four-year war, ‌reporting more than 1,000 drone and shelling attacks just hours after the truce began on ​Saturday to mark Orthodox Easter.

The Russian defence ministry said it recorded 1,971 ceasefire violations overnight into Sunday, while Ukraine’s general staff reported 479 shelling attacks and more than 1,700 drone strikes by Russian ​troops.

According to the calendar of the Orthodox faith dominant in both countries, Easter is celebrated this ⁠year on April 12th.

A soldier from Ukraine’s 65th brigade fighting in Zaporizhzhia said ‌Russian ‌reconnaissance ​drones were still circling the area despite the ceasefire, blocking efforts to recover the bodies of fallen troops.

“We wanted to ⁠evacuate our fallen comrades ​today, but [the Russians] are not letting us do ​so just yet,” the soldier, known by the call sign Spider, said at ‌a candlelit military Easter service.

Russia said ​a child was among civilians injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the ⁠Kursk region, while the Belgorod region’s ⁠governor Vyacheslav ​Gladkov reported two people killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Ukraine’s state emergencies service said two civilians were wounded on Sunday by a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that the truce was a “humanitarian gesture” from Russian president Vladimir Putin, but that Russian troops would resume fighting ‌as soon as it ends.

People walk past an open-air exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment during Easter celebrations in Kyiv. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

“Putin ⁠has instructed the Russian military to remain on high alert in case of provocations,” Peskov said.

Putin announced the temporary Orthodox Easter ‌ceasefire on April 9th, and it was set to end at midnight (10pm Irish time) on Sunday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy, whose previous ceasefire proposals were turned down by ​Moscow, agreed to the truce. – Reuters