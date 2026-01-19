Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Prize snub in message to Norway’s PM

US president Donald Trump has linked his drive to take control of Greenland to his failure to win ‍the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer thought “purely of Peace” as the row over the island threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe.

Asked by NBC News in a brief telephone interview on Monday if he would use force to seize Greenland, Mr Trump said “No comment,” adding he would “100%” ‍follow through on plans to hit European nations with tariffs without a Greenland deal.

Mr Trump has intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow Nato member Denmark, prompting the European Union to weigh hitting back with its own measures.

The dispute is threatening to upend the Nato alliance that has underpinned western security for decades and which was already under strain over the war in Ukraine and Mr Trump’s refusal to protect allies which do not spend enough on defence.

Mr Trump’s threat has rattled European industry and sent shock waves through financial markets amid fears of a return to the volatility ‌of 2025’s trade war, which only eased when the sides reached tariff deals in the middle of the year.

A mural showing an Inuit woman adorns a residential apartment building in Nuuk, Greenland. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In a text message on Sunday to Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Mr Trump said: “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars ⁠PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of United States.”

Norway’s government released ‌the ​messages ‍on Monday under the country’s freedom of information act. Mr Store had sent an initial message on behalf of himself and Finnish president Alexander Stubb, calling for de-escalation of tensions and suggesting a call, eliciting a response from Mr Trump less than half an hour later.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee annoyed Mr Trump by awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize not to him but to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

In his message, Mr Trump also repeated his accusation that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China.

“ ... And why do they ⁠have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” he wrote, adding: “The world is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

[ Ireland has little option but to urge caution when dealing with Trump’s latest tariff threatOpens in new window ]

Mr Trump vowed on Saturday to implement a wave of increasing tariffs from February 1st on EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands ⁠and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, until the US is allowed to buy ⁠Greenland, home to 57,000 people.

“We are living in 2026, you can trade with people, but you don’t trade people,” Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said during a visit to London on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, Greenland prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the territory should be allowed to decide its own fate.

Denmark’s military told Reuters that planes carrying Danish soldiers and army Commander Peter Boysen would land in Kangerlussuaq, western Greenland, on Monday, describing it as a “substantial contribution” to the Arctic Endurance military exercise.

Norway’s prime minister Store amended his schedule, announcing that he would attend the world Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday and Thursday, overlapping with Mr Trump’s planned appearance at the annual gathering of the global political and business elite.

Mr Trump is expected to deliver a keynote address on Wednesday. German chancellor Friedrich Merz said he too would try to meet Mr Trump on Wednesday, adding that a trade dispute was not wanted.

“But if we are confronted with tariffs that we consider unreasonable, then we are capable of responding,” Mr Merz said.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said it would be “very unwise” for European governments to retaliate.

“I think it’s a complete canard that the president will be doing this because of the Nobel Prize. The president is looking at Greenland as a strategic asset ‌for the United States,” he told reporters in Davos.

[ Greenland crisis: Advocates for caution may come under pressure at key EU summitOpens in new window ]

EU leaders will discuss their options at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

One option is a package of tariffs on €93 billion of US imports that could automatically kick in on February 6th after a six-month suspension.

Another option is the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which has never been used and which could limit access to public tenders, investments or banking activity or restrict ‌trade in services, in which the US has a surplus with the bloc, including in digital services.

British prime minister Keir Starmer called for ⁠calm discussion between the allies, adding that he did not believe Mr Trump was considering military action to seize Greenland. – Reuters