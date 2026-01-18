Europe

Eight skiers killed in three avalanches in Austria

‘Tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is,’ says mountain rescue service

Rescuers search for survivors after an avalanche in the Salzburg Pongau region in western Austria on Saturday. Photograph: Bergrettung Pongau/AP
Rescuers search for survivors after an avalanche in the Salzburg Pongau region in western Austria on Saturday. Photograph: Bergrettung Pongau/AP
Sun Jan 18 2026 - 13:381 MIN READ

Eight skiers have been killed in three avalanches across Austria, authorities said.

A female skier was buried by an avalanche in the Bad Hofgastein area in western Austria at an altitude of about 7,200 feet, at about 12.30pm on Saturday, according to the Pongau mountain rescue service.

About 90 minutes later, an avalanche in nearby Gastein Valley, south of the city of Salzburg, swept away seven people. Four were killed, two seriously injured, and one escaped unharmed.

In the town of Pusterwald in central Austria, three Czech skiers were killed in an avalanche shortly before 4.30pm, police said. Four of their companions were evacuated to safety.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Canada-China partnership ‘sets us up well for the new world order’, says Mark Carney

Where does defection of ‘insanely ambitious’ Robert Jenrick leave the Tories?

‘It’s all very fragile’: Trump’s second year opens with chaos at home and abroad

“This tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is,” said Gerhard Kremser, district head of the Pongau mountain rescue service, noting the “clear and repeated warnings” about avalanche risk. – AP

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter