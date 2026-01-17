Ukrainian delegates arrive in US with message Russia is ‘weaponising winter’

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in the United States for talks on a US-led diplomatic push to end the war with Russia.

They arrived as Russian attacks again took aim at Ukraine’s power grid, cutting electricity and heating in freezing temperatures.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said he arrived in the US to discuss “the details of the peace agreement”.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Mr Budanov said he, together with Ukrainian negotiators Rustem Umerov and Davyd Arakhamia, would meet US envoy Steve Witkoff, president Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and US army secretary Dan Driscoll.

People in Ukraine are using emergency tents to warm up. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/AP

Mr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the delegation would try to finalise with US officials documents for a proposed peace settlement that relate to post-war security guarantees and economic recovery.

If American officials approve the proposals, the US and Ukraine could sign the documents next week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Zelenskiy said at a Kyiv news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Mr Trump plans to be in Davos, according to organisers.

Russia would still need to be consulted on the proposals.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Kyiv and Odesa regions overnight into Saturday, the Ministry of Energy said.

More than 20 settlements in the Kyiv region were left without power following the attacks, the ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said a Russian attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the city’s industrial district on Saturday could seriously affect power and heating in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Three people were wounded in the attack.

“We’re talking about serious strikes on the system that keeps the city warm and lit,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that the system is “constantly operating at its limits”. Each new strike, he said, means “maintaining a stable supply will become even more difficult, and recovery will be longer and harder”.

Mr Zelenskiy also said he held a special energy co-ordination meeting, noting that the most difficult situations with regard to energy were in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, and the surrounding regions.

Ukraine says Russia is trying to break the will of the people by cutting off power at the height of winter. Photograph: Mykola Tys/AP

Russia has hammered Ukraine’s power grid, especially in winter, throughout the four-year war. It aims to weaken the Ukrainian will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call “weaponising winter”.

Ukraine’s new energy minister, Denys Shmyhal, said on Friday that Russia had conducted 612 attacks on energy targets over the last year. That barrage has intensified in recent months as night-time temperatures plunge to minus 18C.

Ukraine has introduced emergency measures, including temporarily easing curfew restrictions to allow people go to public heating centres set up by the authorities whenever they need to, Mr Shmyhal said.

He said hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure remain the top priority for electricity and heat supplies.

Officials have instructed state energy companies to urgently purchase imported electricity covering at least 50 per cent of their own consumption, according to Mr Shmyhal.