Kremlin says sanctions will never force Russia to change course on Ukraine

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 7th, 2025

The Kremlin said on Monday that no sanctions will ever be able to force Russia to change course on Ukraine, just hours after both the United States and European Union indicated they were considering additional sanctions.

The West has imposed thousands of different sanctions on Russia over the 2022 war in Ukraine and the 2014 annexation of Crimea in a bid to sink Russia’s $2.2 trillion economy and undermine support for president Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin says the Russian economy, which has grown faster than G7 countries and defied western predictions of a crash, has endured well and he has ordered businesses and officials to defy the sanctions in every way they can.

“No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.

The European Union’s preparation of new sanctions against Russia is being closely co-ordinated with the United States, EU Council president Antonio Costa said on Monday.

Mr Peskov said that Europe and Ukraine are doing everything they can to draw the United States into their orbit.

He said the Kremlin’s preference was to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means but if that was impossible then what Mr Putin calls the “special military operation” would continue.

Russia’s war economy grew at 4.1 per cent in 2023 and 4.3 per cent in 2024, despite multiple rounds of western sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the economy is slowing sharply this year under the weight of high interest rates.

Russia’s biggest air attack on Ukraine reinforces a sense that Mr Putin, has been emboldened by US indecision and by a visit to China that highlighted the shared purpose of autocrats whose hostility towards the West is increasingly strident.

Moscow’s military fired more than 800 explosive-laden heavy drones and 13 missiles at targets across Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday, and for the first time struck government headquarters in central Kyiv, setting part of the building on fire. – Reuters