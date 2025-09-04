How Lisbon’s funiculars work

Police stand next to the roof of the destroyed Gloria funicular. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal was in mourning after the Glória funicular, one of Lisbon’s best-known sights, derailed and crashed Wednesday, killing more than a dozen people.

The Elevador da Glória is one of three funiculars that run up and down the steep hills of the Portuguese capital. They are a major draw for tourists and carry millions of passengers every year.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal has declared Thursday a national day of mourning for the victims.

Here’s what we know so far about the crash:

What caused the incident?

The Lisbon Firefighters Regiment said that the incident, which happened shortly after 6pm local time, was caused by a cable that came loose in the structure of the funicular. It was unclear why that happened.

The funicular tracks carry two trams, one heading up the hill and the other down. From the wreckage, one of the cables holding the damaged tram appeared to have snapped, causing the tram to careen downhill before crashing into a building. The second tram was undamaged.

Carris, the company that operates the funicular, said the funicular undergoes general maintenance every four years, most recently in 2024. In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has started an investigation with the authorities.

Who was on the funicular?

It was not immediately known how many people were on the funicular that crashed Wednesday. Each funicular can carry up to 42 passengers, according to Carris.

At least 23 people, including a child, were injured, seven of them seriously, the Portuguese health ministry said.

The victims’ nationalities are not clear yet, but there were Portuguese and foreign surnames among the victims, said Tiago Augusto, the head of the health ministry. There were no children among the dead.

How do Lisbon’s funiculars work?

A funicular combines the technology of an elevator and a railroad, pulling a tram up and down on a cable while its wheels roll along a track. The combination stabilises the tram as it moves up and down the steep hillsides of Lisbon.

The Elevador da Glória opened in 1885 and is the second-oldest among Lisbon’s three funiculars. It connects Restauradores Square in the city centre to Bairro Alto, a hilltop neighbourhood known for its nightlife and panoramic views.

