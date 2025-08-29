Europe must clearly define security guarantees for Ukraine, says Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Firefighters douse flames at a residential building while rescuers search the rubble for victims after a Russian ballistic missile strike Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a group of European leaders on Thursday it was important to produce a clear definition of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a plan to secure a peace settlement with Russia after 3½ years of war.

The virtual meeting with Polish president Karol Nawrocki and the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark was organised in Poland and followed an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv that local officials said killed 22 people.

On Friday, the Russian defence ministry said its defence systems intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Mr Zelenskiy said the meeting’s participants had “synchronised” positions by seeking greater pressure on Russia ahead of diplomatic meetings on the Ukraine conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

In his remarks to the meeting, posted on the presidential website, Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine believed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was still interested only in continuing the war.

Ukraine needed a solid basis for security guarantees that US president Donald Trump has agreed to and that have been under discussion for a week, and a shared understanding that Mr Putin deserved more pressure, Mr Zelenskiy said.

“And when we talk about security guarantees, we need clear answers – who will help us defend on the ground, in the air and at sea if Russia comes again?” he said. “And how exactly you can take part. I’m asking you to define your role.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was 'important that President Trump sees we in Europe are united in our determination to end the war'. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

Mr Zelenskiy said it was “important that President Trump sees we in Europe are united in our determination to end the war”.

Mr Trump has been trying to arrange a meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskiy, and said he could impose new sanctions on Moscow if there is no progress in ending the conflict.

The White House said the president was “not happy” with the overnight Russian assault.

Mr Zelenskiy has long backed Mr Trump’s call for a meeting and supported calls from European leaders for a ceasefire ahead of negotiations.

Senior Ukrainian officials are due to hold talks with Trump administration officials in New York on Friday. – Reuters

