‘European Union gives in to Trump’: How EU and US news front pages see the tariffs deal

The front pages of European and US newspapers are this morning dominated by the deal reached between the EU and United States on tariffs on Sunday.

The two blocs have agreed a deal that will lock in tariffs of 15 per cent on most EU imports to the US, but prevent the prospect of an economically devastating trade war.

The final terms of the deal were worked out during a meeting between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and US president Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

The headline on the front page of the New York Times states: ‘US and Europe find agreement on a 15 per cent tariff’.

“Altogether, while it was clear that major details still needed to be hammered out, the framework seemed likely to permanently reshape the trading relationship between two of the world’s largest and most interconnected economies,” the front page piece says.

The Washington Post’s lead story explains how both leaders “sought to paint the accord as the ‘biggest deal ever made’ but it was unclear if they were on the same page about how steel and other critical products would be affected”.

The New York Post features a large picture of EU president von der Leyen and US president Trump shaking hands with the headline ‘EU got a deal!’.

The picture of the two leaders shaking hands dominates the front of the Financial Times also, with its headline ‘Brussels accepts 15 per cent US tariffs to fix ‘unfair’ trade relations, says Trump’.

Spanish newspaper El País leads with the headline ‘The European Union gives in to Trump and accepts tariffs of 15 per cent’.

French newspaper Le Figaro goes with: ‘Europe reaches agreement with Trump at the last minute’. Belgian newspaper De Morgen states that “an all-out trade war between the EU and the US has been averted”.

The Times UK and Scotsman focus instead on Mr Trump’s meeting with UK prime Keir Starmer later on Monday.

‘Starmer to press Trump on Gaza’, the front page of the Times states, while the Scotsman says ‘Starmer heads to Turnberry talks as Trump holds court’.

Back home, the deal features across the front pages of The Irish Times, the Irish Independent, the Irish Examiner and the Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Sun’s front page is taken up with a picture of Ms von der Leyen and Mr Trump shaking hands with the headline ‘Putt it there!’ accompanied by a smaller image of Mr Trump golfing on Sunday.