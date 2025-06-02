Two killed killed as PSG’s Champions League victory marred by violence

Riot police arrest a person in Paris on Saturday night as disorder broke out in the French capital following PSG's victory in the Champions League final, which took place in Munich. Photograph: Lou Benoist/AFP via Getty Images)

One man died and more than 200 people were injured in clashes in Paris, after celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in the Champions League final on Saturday were tarnished by violence in the French capital.

Authorities arrested 563 people in France, with 491 people detained in Paris, many for causing disorder or possession of fireworks. Fans raided several shops in the Champs-Élysées area and burned cars, with the majority of the disorder happening on the central Parisian avenue after the football match, which took place in Munich, Germany.

Police chief Laurent Nuñez said: “Several thousand people were . . . clearly there to lay into the security services and commit looting and damage. It was clearly their only goal because . . . they weren’t even watching the match.”

A young man in his 20s died in a road accident, which Nuñez said police believed was linked to the disorder. Interior minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed media reports that another person had been stabbed to death in south-west France but this has yet to be linked to the post-match chaos.

In total in Paris, 192 civilians were injured, including four serious injuries, Nuñez said. More than 20 members of the security services were injured, including one officer placed in a coma after being hit in the eye by a rocket.

The Paris Police Prefecture had organised a police force of more than 5,000 officers in anticipation of violence, after public disorder at previous large sporting events, including after PSG’s semi-final victory over Arsenal on May 7.

Police deployed water cannons to disperse crowds and Nuñez said “the majority of cases [of violence] were prevented” by the police presence.

He said the operation was “neither a success nor a failure”, adding that his forces were not done with their task, as they prepared to police a parade in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

PSG said it condemned the acts of violence “in the strongest possible terms”, adding that they were “isolated” incidents and did not reflect the “exemplary behaviour” of the majority of supporters during the season.

As with every public celebration, the capital of France becomes a playground for thugs — Jordan Bardella

“This title of European champion should be a moment of collective joy, not of agitation or excesses,” the club said on Sunday. “Paris Saint-Germain calls on everyone to demonstrate responsibility and respect so that this historic victory remains a moment of pride shared by all.”

Offering support to French police, interior minister Retailleau described those involved in the violence as “barbarians [who] have come down into the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the security services”.

Political recriminations over the violence had already begun on Sunday. Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally, said the threat had been “underestimated”, adding: “As with every public celebration, the capital of France becomes a playground for thugs”.

However, Antoine Léaument, a deputy for the far-left La France Insoumise, criticised the use of tear gas on largely peaceful fans.

Supporters began celebrating victory well before the final whistle, letting off flares and fireworks in the streets of Paris as PSG swept aside Italian club Inter Milan in a dominant display in Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Despite the violence, the majority of fans marked PSG’s victory peacefully, in scenes of joy and celebration after the club’s first Champions League triumph. Car horns sounded and supporters chanted late into the night.

Most Parisians were in a joyous mood despite the violence. On Sunday, Florian Gouyard and his teenage son David travelled to the club’s stadium, Parc des Princes, to buy the new PSG jersey, embroidered with a star to mark the Champions League victory.

“There was an hour wait to get into the store, but it was worth it,” said Mr Gouyard. The pair, season ticket holders, said they planned to attend the celebration at the stadium. “We’ve been waiting for the victory for years so we’re going to enjoy it!”

After the parade, French president Emmanuel Macron welcomed players and coaching staff to the Élysée Palace on Sunday.

The Élysée Palace said in a statement that the victory “marks a historic stage for French football on the European stage and crowns the engagement of an entire club and its supporters”.

Additional reporting by Josh Noble

