German police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance to start fresh searches in Portugal

Madeleine McCann has been missing for more than 18 years. Photograph: PA

Fresh searches are to be carried out in Portugal by German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared in 2007 while on holiday with her family in the resort of Praia da Luz after her parents went out to dinner and left her sleeping in a room with her toddler twin siblings.

On Monday, the Sun reported that searches are to be carried out this week near where she was last seen.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of the searches being carried by the BKA (German federal police) in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

READ MORE

“The Metropolitan Police Service is not present at the search, we will support our international colleagues where necessary.”

The prime suspect in the case is Christian Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

German authorities said they are receiving support from Portuguese law enforcement.

They last carried out searches in the country in 2023 near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz.

Brueckner, who spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017, had photographs and videos of himself near the reservoir. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

It had previously been searched in 2008, when Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia paid for specialist divers to search it after he claimed to have been tipped off by criminal contacts that Madeleine’s body was there.

Later, in 2014, British police were given permission to examine scrubland near where she vanished.

Last month Madeleine’s family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance, describing her as “beautiful and unique” before her 22nd birthday, and expressing their determination to keep searching.

A statement from her parents Kate and Gerry McCann and the family said: “The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”

In April, ministers approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance. —PA