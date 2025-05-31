Holocaust memorial and three synagogues in Paris sprayed with green paint

Green paint thrown on the walls of the Agoudas Hakehilos synagogue in Paris on Saturday. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images

Five Jewish institutions were sprayed with green paint in Paris overnight and an investigation has been opened, a police source said on Saturday.

Police found the paint damage early on Saturday on the Shoah Memorial, which is the Holocaust museum in Paris, three synagogues and a restaurant in the historic Jewish neighbourhood of Le Marais, the source said.

Interior minister Bruno Retailleau said on X that he was disgusted by these “despicable acts targeting the Jewish community”.

It was not yet known who committed the damage, or why. The Interior Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on details of the incidents.

France has seen a rise in hate crimes. Last year police recorded an 11 per cent rise in racist, xenophobic or antireligious crimes, according to official data published in March. The figures did not break down the attacks on different religions.

- Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025