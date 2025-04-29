Three people killed in shooting in Sweden, police say

Three people have been killed in a shooting in the Swedish city of Uppsala, local police have said.
In an earlier statement, the police said they received calls from members of the public who heard noises that sounded like gunshots being fired in the city centre.
Emergency services are on the scene, the police added.
“Several people have been found with injuries that indicate gunfire,” that statement said.
Police said they had cordoned off a large area and had begun an investigation.
-Reuters