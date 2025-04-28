Spain and Portugal hit by widespread power outage

The metro is closed in Lisbon and Porto. Above, a metro station in Lisbon. Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica said it was working with energy companies to restore power after large parts of Spain and Portugal were hit by a power outage.

E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, said in a statement it was working on re-establishing connection in phases.

“This is a wider European problem,” it added.

Spanish radio stations said part of the Madrid underground was being evacuated. There were traffic jams at Madrid city centre as traffic lights stopped working, Cader Ser Radio station reported.

READ MORE

The Portuguese police said traffic lights were affected across the country, the metro was closed in Lisbon and Porto, and trains were not running.

More to follow