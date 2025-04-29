Have your say: Were you affected by the power outage in Spain and Portugal?

Were you in any of the affected countries when the power outage hit?

A widespread electricity blackout cut off power to millions of people across Spain and Portugal on Monday, leading to huge disruption as authorities battled to solve the issue. Parts of France were also affected.

Passengers in cities were temporarily left stranded on metros, subways and trains. Roads became gridlocked as traffic lights stopped working. Mobile phone services dropped, hampering communication.

Spain declared a nationwide state of emergency when it happened as authorities worked to restore public services and minimise the upheaval. The exact cause of the blackout has still not been confirmed.

The widespread outages shut off cash machines, causing further disruption to many of the 50 million people who live across the Iberian Peninsula.

