Jorge Jesus says he does not feel guilty over Cristiano Ronaldo ending Portugal career

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus says he feels no guilt over Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to quit international football.

The 41-year-old forward announced his Portugal career was over on Thursday after 234 appearances and 146 goals – both of which are records in the men’s game.

Ronaldo’s announcement comes less than a month after he was suspended for 30 days and fined €255 by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out on the national team.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had left the camp shortly before a Nations League game against Denmark on October 1st following a row with head coach Jesus.

The ban was backdated, so Ronaldo would have been available for upcoming fixtures against Denmark and Wales.

Facing the press on Friday to announce his squad for those Nations League games, Jesus – who coached Ronaldo at Saudi club Al Nassr before taking over Portugal in July – said he did not feel responsible for the end of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s 23-year international career.

Jesus said: “No, maybe I rushed things, but not because of me. It was in his head, more call-ups, fewer call-ups.

“We also talked about it a few times. And if it was going to happen. But no, I don’t feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision.

“And, as such, his story cannot be ignored. He will always be a symbol and I have built a strong friendship with him over this year and a half.

“Sporting-wise, he made a decision and I greatly respect his decision.”

The 72-year-old Jesus said he had no prior knowledge of Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement before it was announced on social media.

Jesus also confirmed that Ronaldo would have been selected in the squad for this month’s two Nations League fixtures.

“I found out when we all did,” Jesus said. “Until then, I knew nothing about it.

“He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list.”

Ronaldo claimed Jesus had “broken his word” over not using him as a substitute against Norway on September 27th.

He had warmed up during the second half in Oslo, but did not get on the pitch and subsequently left the Portugal camp.

When pressed by journalists over the dispute, Jesus said: “All my decisions were made with the team in mind.

“As a manager, I have always defended what was best for the team. I am at peace with my decision.”

Jesus added that he had not contacted Ronaldo since Thursday’s announcement.

PFF president Pedro Proenca said of Ronaldo: “No tribute will ever be enough to thank him for everything he has done for Portuguese football.

“Thank you for everything, captain. This is and always will be your home.”