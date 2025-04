French military and police officers stand close to Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides school where a student killed another student and wounded three others in a knife attack on Friday. Photograph: Loic Venance/Getty

One high school student was killed and three were injured in a school stabbing in Nantes, in western France, on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesperson said there was no indication of a terrorist motive.

The student, aged 15, was overpowered by teachers at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides school before police arrived, the spokesperson said. - Reuters