EU countries already providing over 50% Ukraine’s ammunition needs, says Kallas

European countries are already providing more than half of Ukraine’s ammunition needs, recently put at two million rounds by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

“These things are moving very well (...) we need to get the help to Ukraine as fast as possible. President Zelenskiy has said that they need five billion to have at least two million rounds,” Kallas said ahead a of EU defence ministers summit in Warsaw.

“I’m glad to see that we already have different proposals or different countries are coming with their input to this, so we have already over 50 per cent of what is needed,” she said.

Ukraine said last month it was willing to accept a full 30-day ceasefire but Russia’s president Vladimir Putin declined to agree to that, questioning how it would be monitored and raising concerns that Ukraine would use the breathing space to mobilise more soldiers and acquire more weapons from the West.- Reuters

