Ukraine and US delegations to meet in Saudia Arabia following Russia-US talks there

Ukraine war: Smoke billows from a residential building following a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on March 24th, 2025. Photograph: YEVHEN ABRASIMOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian and US delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia following Russia-US talks there a day earlier on a limited Black Sea ceasefire proposal that Washington hopes will open the way for broader peace negotiations.

Day-long talks on Monday in Saudi Arabia between Russian and US officials were portrayed by Washington as a step in president Donald Trump’s effort to end the three-year-old war.

A White House source said progress was being made in the Riyadh talks and that a “positive announcement” was expected “in the near future.”

A Russian source told Reuters that the Riyadh talks had concluded late on Monday and a draft joint statement had been sent to Moscow and Washington for approval, with the parties aiming to release it on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that no documents would be signed, the Tass agency reported.

CBS News reported that the US and Russia are expected to release a joint statement on Tuesday morning on their talks in Riyadh.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Monday that his officials in Riyadh will meet with the US team following the Russia-US talks.

Last week, Russia rejected a proposal by Mr Trump for a full 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, and it has so far agreed only to a moratorium on attacking energy infrastructure.

On Monday, Mr Trump listed issues he said were on the table: “We’re talking about territory right now. We’re talking about lines of demarcation, talking about power, power plant ownership.”

As the Russian-US talks got under way on Monday, Ukraine and Russia continued their attacks, with Kyiv saying a Russian missile strike wounded at least 88 people and Moscow accusing Ukraine of a targeted attack that killed two journalists and their driver.

Talks between Russia and the United States were challenging but useful and the United Nations and other countries will be involved in additional discussions, a member of the Russian delegation told the Tass news agency.

“Everything was discussed – there was an intense, challenging dialogue, but it was very useful for us and for the Americans,” Russian senator Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying. “Many problems were discussed.”

Mr Karasin, a former diplomat, said that talks would continue and that the United Nations and other – unidentified countries – would be involved in them.

The Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday that Russia launched 139 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile during an overnight attack.

The air force shot down 78 drones and 34 more did not reach their targets, it added in a statement on Telegram.

The air force did not say what happened to the remaining 27 drones or the missile. – Reuters