Ukraine peace talks between US and Russia have started. What’s happening today?

The inside of a burned flat following a night drone attack on a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

US and Russian officials began talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday aimed at making progress towards a broad peace deal in Ukraine with Washington eyeing a Black Sea ceasefire deal before securing a wider agreement.

The talks, which followed US talks with Ukraine on Sunday, come as US president Donald Trump intensifies his drive to end the three-year-old conflict after he last week spoke to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A source briefed on the planning for the talks said the US side was being led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official.

The White House says the aim of the talks is to reach a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, allowing the free flow of shipping.

READ MORE

Russia will be represented by Grigory Karasin, a former diplomat who is now chair of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the director of the Federal Security Service.

The United States is pushing for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and reportedly hopes to reach a broad ceasefire in the war by April 20th.

The Ukraine-US talks on Sunday were “productive and focused,” and “addressed key points including energy,” Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov said on social media.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Sunday that talks on a potential Black Sea maritime ceasefire would lead into discussions about “the line of control, which is the actual front lines” of the conflict, which started when Kremlin forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

But despite the peace push, both sides have been reporting continued strikes.

Overnight, Russia launched its third consecutive overnight air attack on Kyiv, wounding one person and damaging several houses in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv’s regional governor said on Monday.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts several hours starting late on Sunday, according to Ukraine air force maps.

Ukraine’s state-owned railway Ukrzaliznytsia said on Monday that its online systems have been subjected to a large-scale targeted cyberattack.

Restoration of the online systems is ongoing, the company said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, but train traffic has been stable and running without delays. – Reuters