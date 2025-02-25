Macron’s Ukraine ‘turning point’ lacks security commitments from Trump

French president Emmanuel Macron and US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron hailed a “turning point” in efforts to sway Donald Trump on Ukraine but failed to secure a commitment from the US president to support any deployment of European troops to deter Russia in any postwar settlement, according to officials.

The French president, who visited the White House on Monday, will be followed in Washington on Thursday by UK prime minister Keir Starmer, who will make a further push for concrete assurances from the US.

“There are Europeans that are ready to engage to provide for these security guarantees,” said Mr Macron after his meeting with Mr Trump. “Now there’s a clear American message that the US as an ally is ready to provide that solidarity for that approach. That is a turning point in my view.”

Mr Starmer has been working with Mr Macron and other European leaders on a proposal to present to Mr Trump on Thursday, including the potential deployment of a “reassurance force” relying mostly on air power and backed by the US. The French and British leaders co-ordinated their messages in a phone call on Sunday, a French official said.

Paris, London and other European capitals have said they are willing to carry the bulk of the burden of postwar security in Ukraine. But given their limited capabilities, they have called for US logistics and intelligence support and ultimately its military protection for the mission to succeed – something both Mr Macron and Mr Starmer described as an American “backstop”.

Speaking during a press conference at the White House, Mr Macron said Mr Trump had agreed to play such a role.

Earlier in the day, when Mr Trump was asked if European troops would have US support, he said: “We will have a backing of some kind. Obviously European countries are going to be involved.” But the US president quickly added he did not believe European countries would “need much backing” since he trusted Russia to stick to any agreement.

A French official said there was “no definitive agreement” on the nature of US backup in Ukraine given the discussions were at a preliminary stage. But the official added: “There is no objection from president Trump to the Americans giving security guarantees.”

Mr Trump, surprisingly, announced that Russian president Vladimir Putin would accept the presence of European troops in Ukraine, although Moscow last week ruled out the prospect. “ “He has no problem with it,” said Mr Trump.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question on the issue by referring to “a position on this matter that was expressed by Russian foreign minister [Sergei] Lavrov. I have nothing to add to this.”

After talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia last week, Mr Lavrov said: “The appearance of troops ... from Nato countries but under some other flag, under the flag of the European Union or national flags, does not change anything and is, of course, unacceptable to us.”

The European leaders’ visits to the White House come amid heightened fears in Europe that Mr Trump will rush into a ceasefire deal with Mr Putin that favours Russia. On Monday, the three-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US sided with Russia at the UN, refusing to describe Moscow as the aggressor.

The French official said much of the discussion between Mr Trump and Mr Macron had been about how to ensure Russia stuck by the terms of a ceasefire and avoid a repeat of 2015-16, when Moscow failed to comply with its obligations under the Minsk accords to stop the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

European capitals are also concerned that they and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy are being left out of negotiations between Russia and the US on ending the war. Mr Trump has described Mr Zelenskiy as a “dictator” but not Mr Putin.

Mr Macron walked a fine line during his visit to the White House by studiously avoiding criticism of Mr Trump, cracking jokes and treating the president to a farewell embrace.

But Mr Macron also fact-checked Trump in front of reporters, rebutting Mr Trump’s false claim that the US had provided far more aid to Ukraine than Europe, or that they were all loans.

“I think the visit was successful in that Macron’s strategy is not to upset Trump in an effort to sell him a comprehensive peace deal backed by the US,” said Michel Duclos, a former diplomat and expert at the Institut Montaigne in Paris. “He did make progress on that front even if Trump remained quite elusive.”

European diplomats in private were also largely appreciative of Mr Macron’s performance, but some fretted that the French leader believed Mr Trump was more amenable than was really the case.

“He played it well. Polite, amicable but also challenged the false narrative on Ukraine funding,” said one diplomat.

A second expressed concern that Macron “might now be more open to Trump’s ideas on Ukraine, thinking he will be able to steer [him]”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025