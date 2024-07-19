Returning Latvian commissioner may be seeking EU economy job

Latvian commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis: Competition for the commissioner jobs covering trade, economy, the EU budget, financial services and the internal market is expected to be high. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The EU’s trade commissioner is believed to be interested in securing an economics-related portfolio, as the focus of returning European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen now turns to handing out jobs.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the Latvian commissioner in the high-profile trade position, is understood to be interested in taking over the economy brief in the next commission. Mr Dombrovskis, who is a former prime minister and finance minister, is set to return for a third term as EU commissioner.

Ireland has said it is nominating former finance minister Michael McGrath as its next commissioner, with the Government hopeful of the Fianna Fáil figure securing a finance-related role.

Competition for the commissioner jobs covering trade, economy, the EU budget, financial services and the internal market is expected to be high.

Ms von der Leyen, who got the backing of national leaders and the European Parliament for a second five-year term as the head of the commission, will now begin assembling a team of commissioners nominated by EU countries.

Ms von der Leyen said she would write to each country asking for two names, a man and a woman, as their nominees, to achieve a gender balance in her team of commissioners.

The Irish Government is believed to be committed to only send one name, that of Mr McGrath, citing treaty rules that outline that the nomination of commissioners is a choice for national governments.

If Mr Dombrovskis is in contention for the economy job, it could be taken off the board for Ireland. He has also separately been mentioned in connection with the role that has responsibility for the EU budget, according to another commission source.

The Latvian government announced last month that it would nominate Mr Dombrovskis for a third term. Ms von der Leyen said where countries were nominating incumbent commissioners for a further term, they did not have to send two names for her to pick from.

The commissioner for the economy role is currently held by former Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni. There has been some talk that elements overseeing tax policy may be taken out of the portfolio as part of an anticipated reordering of many existing commissioner jobs.

In the coming weeks, Ireland is expected to step up a lobbying campaign to try to land a finance-related commissioner post. The fact Fianna Fáil’s four MEPs publicly said they voted against Ms von der Leyen in the parliament confirmation vote could be a mark against Mr McGrath.

Several Brussels sources indicate a mid-level job may be the best the Government can hope for in the carve-up. One commission source speculated if Ireland’s lobbying push was unsuccessful, Mr McGrath could end up with a commissioner role overseeing development grants and funding, or the role that covers oceans and fisheries.