Von der Leyen elected for second term as European Commission president

Ursula von der Leyen has been elected for a second term as European Commission president, after securing the backing of a majority of MEPs in a crunch vote.

Ms von der Leyen received 401 votes, meaning she was elected by a margin of support of about 40, a much more comfortable victory that had been predicted several weeks ago.

Some 284 MEPs voted against handing the commission president a second term, while 15 abstained in the vote this afternoon.

The Greens group decided to back Ms von der Leyen, in a move that delivered the commission president the necessary majority of MEPs in the crunch vote.

In a statement minutes before voting started, the Greens group of 53 MEPs said it had decided to support the commission president for a second term after securing commitments on climate reform, plans to make the EU “more socially fair” and the protection of democracy.

Ahead of the vote, Ms von der Leyen promised the EU would do much more in areas such as housing and defence if given a second term as European Commission president.

Ms von der Leyen needed at least 361 of the 720 MEPs to vote in favour of her leading the commission for another five years.

The governing majority in the European Parliament of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), centrists Renew and the centre left Socialists & Democrats (S & D) command about 400 votes together.

Fears that some in that number, such as the four Fianna Fáil MEPs who sit in the Renew group, would rebel and vote against the commission president meant the German politician has spent weeks trying to shore up votes from elsewhere.

Ciaran Mullooly, the Independent Ireland MEP who sits in the Renew group with Fianna Fáil, decided to vote against Ms von der Leyen, meaning 10 of Ireland’s 14 MEPs did not support the commission president.

The others who voted against her include the four Fianna Fáil MEPs, Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Michael McNamara, Luke Ming Flanagan, and the two Sinn Féin MEPs Lynn Boylan and Kathleen Funchion. The four Fine Gael MEPs voted in her favour.

