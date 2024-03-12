Amsterdam to remotely control speed of e-bikes

The speed-restricting system could be combined in the Netherlands with a maximum speed limit of 20km on cycle lanes. Photograph: Ramon Van Flymen/AFP via Getty Images

Amsterdam – widely regarded as the cycling capital of the world – is to introduce an electronic system that can remotely limit the speed of e-bikes in sensitive areas such as school zones, traffic black spots and near roadworks.

The system was successfully tested by Amsterdam city council last week. It is also being considered by at least three other European cities – Milan, Athens and Munich – and could be combined in the Netherlands with a maximum speed limit of 20km/h on all cycle paths.

Last year, as part of a campaign of “intelligent speed adaptation” aimed at making the ancient Dutch capital with its cobbled streets safer to navigate, Amsterdam reduced the speed limit for cars from 50km/h to 30km/h on 80 per cent of its urban roads.

That was the first of a number of decisions prompted by a survey in 2021 showing that 70 per cent of car and bike users were concerned about traffic safety and that this concern had been increased by the speed and additional weight of e-bikes.

READ MORE

As things stand, cycle paths have a maximum speed limit of 25km/h. Most e-bikes typically travel at around 24km/h, a modest three km/h faster than their ordinary equivalent. But roughly a quarter of e-bikes exceed that speed, usually ridden by young adults, shows government research.

In addition, e-bikes can be modified and some are capable of speeds in excess of 40km/h.

According to Fietersbond, a group campaigning for restrictions on fast e-bikes and “fat bikes”, there are some five million e-bikes for a population of 17 million people – and users already include some primary schoolchildren.

“Studies show it’s much safer when everyone is travelling at more or less the same speed rather than some going extremely fast and others much slower”, said Melanie van der Horst of Amsterdam city council.

Ms Van der Horst participated in last week’s test of the speed-limiting system and is enthusiastic. “When I entered a school zone, I got a little image of a child with a football on my phone screen and a red warning before my speed was reduced to 15km/h.”

[ Finn McRedmond: Electric bikes might be fun and flashy but, let’s face it, they’re not really bikes ]

The system is expected to start voluntarily next year. Users will download an app which controls the limiting device on their bicycle motors developed by the non-profit Townmaking Institute.

In the meantime, Ms Van der Horst expects a “vibrant social debate” about cyclists’ freedoms.