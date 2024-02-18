Russia-Ukraine war: Putin hails ‘important victory’ in Avdiivka amid Ukraine ammunition shortages

Russian president Vladimir Putin called the capture of Avdiivka “an important victory” after Ukraine’s military chief said on Saturday that his troops withdrew from the devastated town in the east of the country after months of intense combat.

Although the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian units were still entrenched at the town’s coke plant, the advance on Avdiivka was Moscow’s biggest advance since it took the city of Bakhmut last May.

It came days before the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine and amidst Ukraine’s acute shortages of ammunition with fresh US military aid delayed for months in Congress.

It is also the clearest sign yet of how the tide of the war has turned in Moscow's favour after a Ukrainian counteroffensive failed to break through Russian lines last year.

"The head of state congratulated Russian soldiers on this success, an important victory," the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

US president Joe Biden warned this week that Avdiivka could fall to Russian forces because of ammunition shortages following months of Republican congressional opposition to a new U.S. military aid package for Kyiv.

A White House statement on Saturday said Mr Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday to underscore the US commitment to continue supporting Ukraine and reiterated the need for Congress to urgently pass the package to resupply Ukrainian forces.

The White House said the withdrawal had been forced upon Ukraine “by dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction,” that had forced Ukrainian soldiers to ration ammunition and resulted in “Russia’s first notable gains in months”.

Capturing the city is likely to provide a morale boost for Russia ahead of Mr Putin’s bid for re-election next month, which he is almost certain to win.

It is also seen as another step towards securing Moscow’s hold on the regional centre of Donetsk, about 20km (12 miles) to the east, held by Russian and pro-Russian forces since 2014.

Russia has not given details of its losses in the brutal fighting, but Ukrainian officials and western military analysts say its advances have come at a staggering cost in terms of personnel and armoured vehicles.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference, Mr Zelenskiy who praised his troops for “exhausting” Russian forces in Avdiivka, implored his western allies to step up supplies of military aid and suggested the withdrawal was partly caused by a lack of weapons.

“Now, [the military] will replenish, they will wait for the relevant weapons, of which there simply weren’t enough, simply aren’t enough,” he said. “Russia has long-range weapons, while we simply don’t have enough.”

In a post on X, Mr Zelenskiy expressed hope that the US Congress would make a “wise decision”.

“We discussed the current frontline situation,” he said of his call with Mr Biden. “I am grateful to have President Biden’s full support.”

Mr Zelenskiy said he had met in Munich with a delegation of Republican and Democratic members of the US House of Representatives.

“We hope that the House of Representatives will make decisions to ensure further necessary US support for Ukraine,” he said. “We must win this war.” – Reuters