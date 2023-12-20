Ukraine-Russia war: Kremlin says there is no basis for negotiations with Ukraine

A view of a crater after a missile strike on the grounds of a transport depot in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on December 20th. Photograph: EPA

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that there is no current basis for talks between Russia and Ukraine as none of the prerequisites are in place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine withdrew from the negotiation process in 2022 “at Britain’s insistence” and “forbade” negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine says peace can only based on a full Russian withdrawal from all the territory it has seized since the war began in February 2022.

Russia has launched its fifth air attack this month targeting Kyiv, Ukrainian military officials have said.

Ukraine’s air force said air defence systems destroyed 18 out of 19 attack drones launched at Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson and other regions of Ukraine. It was not immediately clear how many were destroyed over Kyiv.

“According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital,” Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian air force also said Russia attacked the Kharkiv region in the east with two surface-to-air guided missiles. There were no casualties as a result of the assault, it added.

Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday morning that nine people, including four children, were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian southern city of Kherson.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to boost the domestic mood in Ukraine and maintain western support that has been stuttering in recent weeks in an end-of-year press conference.

“I am certain US and European financial support will continue,” the Ukrainian president said. “I’m confident the US won’t betray us.”

Asked about reported tensions with his commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, he said they had a “working relationship”.

Mr Zelesnkiy insisted that on the battlefield “Russia hasn’t gotten any result from this year”.

He said he would not drop his aim to restore Ukraine to pre-2014 territory, including the return of Crimea, but added that battlefield tactics could be changed after “careful consideration” of the results of military operations this year. – Agencies

