Ukraine war: Russian forces accused of executing unarmed soldiers and nearly causing nuclear accident

Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Mechanised Brigade take part in a military training in an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region on Friday. Photograph: Genya Savilov/ AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of executing two unarmed soldiers as they surrendered and of almost causing a nuclear accident at Europe’s biggest atomic power plant, as Kyiv discussed urgent defence needs with the White House amid delays to US aid.

Ukrainian officials began an investigation after the release of footage, apparently filmed by a drone flying over eastern Ukraine, showing two soldiers climbing out of a foxhole as another group of soldiers train their guns on them and then seem to open fire.

“The video shows how a group of people in Russian uniform shoot from close range two unarmed servicemen in the uniform of the armed forces of Ukraine who surrendered as prisoners,” the Ukrainian prosecutors general’s office said on Sunday.

“The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime,” it added, noting that the incident is thought to have taken place near the village of Stepove in the partly occupied Donetsk region.

READ MORE

The authenticity of the video could not be established, and Russia did not immediately comment on the case.

Stepove is on the northern edge of Avdiivka, a Ukrainian-controlled town that is now at the centre of the heaviest fighting along the 1,000km front line.

“They surrendered because they ran out of ammunition,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka administration, said of the two men who seem to have been executed in the video. “As far as I know, a little later our guys stormed these positions, and all those [Russian soldiers] who were there were killed,” he added.

Clashes continued around Avdiivka, as well as further north in the Donetsk region near the occupied city of Bakhmut and in the Kupiansk district of the northeastern Kharkiv province.

Ukraine said it shot down 10 of 12 attack drones fired by Russia early on Sunday. Later, shelling of an apartment block and two hospitals in Kyiv-controlled areas of the southeastern Kherson province killed at least two civilians and injured seven others.

[ Ukraine facing ‘new phase’ of war with Russia after counteroffensive fell short ]

Moscow claimed to have struck a command post for Ukrainian air defence forces in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, and says its troops are gaining some ground and securing more favourable positions in several parts of the front line.

Ukraine’s atomic energy operator said on Saturday that the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the southeast of the country had been left “on the verge of a nuclear and radiation accident” after it lost external electricity supply and switched to backup diesel generators. The six-reactor plant – Europe’s biggest – has been controlled by Russian troops since shortly after their full invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials said external power was later restored. Kyiv and Moscow frequently accuse each other’s forces of endangering the facility.

As US politicians continued to wrangle over billions of dollars in future aid to Kyiv, top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak spoke to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday about “the current situation on the battlefield and priority needs of the Ukrainian defence forces”.