Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says 18 of 25 drones fired by Russian overnight are shot down

The Ukrainian military shot down 18 out of 25 attack drones launched by Russia in its latest overnight strike, authorities said.

Kyiv’s air force also reported destroying one out of two cruise missiles that had been launched.

Officials said the attack was launched from southwestern Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea and was aimed primarily at eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for faster construction of fortifications in key sectors under pressure from Russian forces, particularly in eastern Ukraine, a focal point of Moscow’s advances, 21 months into its invasion.

Mr Zelenskiy issued his appeal after touring Ukrainian frontline positions in the northeast. “This of course means the greatest attention to the Avdiivka, Maryinka and other sectors in Donetsk region. In Kharkiv region, this means the Kupiansk sector and the Kupiansk-Lyman line,” he said in his nightly video address.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Zelenskiy said: “We have a new phase of war, and that is a fact. Winter as a whole is a new phase of war.”

Asked about the counteroffensive, he said: “Look, we are not backing down, I am satisfied. We are fighting with the second (best) army in the world, I am satisfied,” he said, referring to the Russian military.

But he also said: “We are losing people, I’m not satisfied. We didn’t get all the weapons we wanted, I can’t be satisfied, but I also can’t complain too much.”

Speaking about last summer’s counteroffensive, the Ukrainian leader said: We wanted faster results. From that perspective, unfortunately, we did not achieve the desired results. And this is a fact.”

Addressing the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Ukrainian president said: “We already can see the consequences of the international community shifting (attention) because of the tragedy in the Middle East,” he said. “Only the blind don’t recognise this.

“We must not allow people to forget about the war here.”