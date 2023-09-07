Ukraine war: Ukrainian drones ‘downed near Moscow, Rostov, Bryansk’

Ukraine war: People at the scene of a missile strike where 17 people were killed, and 28 wounded in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Ukrainian drones were downed near Moscow, the southern Rostov region and the Bryansk region in the southwest in the early hours of Thursday, the RIA news agency cited Russian authorities as saying.

According to another Russian news agency, Tass, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area. The other drone in the Rostov region of Russia fell outside the city.

In Bryansk, debris from one of the two destroyed drones shattered windows in a railway station building and damaged cars nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.

Elsewhere, Russian drone strikes have damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine’s Odesa region, its governor, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday.

One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on Ukraine’s key Danube river port in the last five days, he said.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal that would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Russia quit the deal in July – a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkey. It said its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. – Reuters