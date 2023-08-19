Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukraine

A local resident rides a bicycle past a destoyed building in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region on August 17th. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/Getty

Russia launched 17 drones overnight in an attempt to strike Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.

The air force said that 15 of the Russia-launched Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the remaining two drones.

Reports could not be independently verified, however, and it was not immediately known what exact objects or areas were targeted.

Meanwhile, the Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down a Ukrainian-launched missile over the Crimean Peninsula overnight.

There were no casualties and no damage, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Elsewhere, Russian president Vladimir Putin visited the commander of the country’s operation in Ukraine and other top military brass, the Kremlin said, a meeting that came after Ukraine claimed counteroffensive gains on the southeastern front.

The Kremlin added that Putin listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff of the army in charge of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, and other top military commanders and officers.

The meeting came after Ukraine, whose counteroffensive to recapture land taken by Russia in the first months of the war has been slower than expected, said it liberated a small village along the frontline, its first since July. – Reuters