Greece wildfires: Fires Strike Corfu and Evia as Rhodes burns

A resident tries to extinguish the flames on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes. Photograph: Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Residents and tourists have fled wildfires in two more favourite Greek destinations, Corfu and Evia, even as the blazes that have gripped the island of Rhodes for seven days, prompting an evacuation that officials described as the largest in Greece’s history, spread onward into a village.

The new fires led authorities to clear hundreds more people from hotels and homes in Corfu on Sunday night to safer areas on the island and to order evacuations on Evia on Monday. In Rhodes – where the British media has compared the relocation operation to the evacuation of troops from the French port of Dunkirk in the second World War – tourists were still sleeping in schools, gymnasiums and hotel lobbies.

The outbreaks complicated the efforts of emergency services already battling blazes on Rhodes, where Greece’s military has been supporting the response. A military transport aircraft brought in hundreds of cots, sleeping bags and other provisions for displaced tourists and locals Sunday evening. Another delivery was set to follow Monday.

The village struck by fire on Rhodes on Monday was Asklipieio, in the island’s southeast.

On Evia, a fire spread in the south Monday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of a village, and another blaze broke out in the middle of the island.

The fight against the fires has drawn international support. The European Union has sent water-bombing aircraft and more than 450 firefighters to aid areas in Greece, the European commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Over 450 firefighters and 7 airplanes from 🇪🇺 have been operating in #Greece as fires sprout across the country.



Out of these, 81 firefighters, 26 vehicles and 3 planes are helping local teams fight extreme #wildfires in #Rhodes.



Ελλάδα, βρισκόμαστε στο πλευρό σου. 🇪🇺🤝🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/TYiXRIaPpD — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) July 23, 2023

Other countries including Egypt, Turkey and Israel have sent aircraft to help.

In Corfu, another popular tourist destination, more than 2,000 people were evacuated from 12 villages Sunday night, Greece’s fire service spokesman, Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis, said at a news briefing.

Greece’s coast guard took part in the rescue, transferring many of the evacuees Sunday night to safer parts of Corfu aboard patrol vessels and private boats.

Heatwaves temperature at 2m above Earth's surface. Source ECMWF

As a fire in Rhodes continued to burn in the island’s southeast, airlines were able to ferry some travellers away from the island’s airport, where authorities were distributing water and snacks to passengers. A total of 1,489 people left on overnight flights, mostly to Britain, Germany and Italy, Greece’s civil protection ministry said.

Even as the heat dipped slightly Monday, another heatwave – the third in three weeks in Greece – was forecast to grip the country from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 34 people have been killed in Algeria as another wildfire spreads through North Africa.

About 1,500 people have been evacuated so far.

A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 degrees recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia. - This article originally appeared in The New York Times. Additional reporting from Reuters

