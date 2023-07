Wildfires kill 34 in Algeria as heatwave sweeps north Africa

A firetruck near forest fire rages near the town of Melloula in Tunisia close to Algeria. Photograph: Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

The death toll as wildfires sweep across regions of Algeria has risen to 34 people including 10 soldiers on Monday, the interior ministry said, as a heatwave spreads across North Africa and southern Europe.

Some 8,000 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said.

The interior ministry said that it is continuing its firefighting operations in the Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel, Bejaia and Skikda regions.

About 1,500 people have been evacuated so far.

READ MORE

[ Europe’s heatwaves ‘virtually impossible without climate change’ ]

The authorities have launched a judicial investigation into the causes of the fires.

A big heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 degrees recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.

In Tunisia, wildfires swept through the border town of Melloula. Witnesses said the fires that had begun in mountainous areas had reached some people’s homes in the town and forced hundreds of families to flee.

A civil protection official said that they had evacuated hundreds of the town’s residents by land and by sea, in fishermen’s boats and coastguard vessels. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023