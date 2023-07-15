Record heatwave sweeps across Europe

A tourist takes a selfie as a couple sit under an umbrella in front of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. The ministry of culture announced that the monument would be closed for the safety of visitors and staff during the hottest hours of the day. Photograph: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Greek authorities were forced to shut the Acropolis, while Italy braced for what could be some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe as deadly heatwaves swept the continent.

“Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with air temperatures expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe,” the European Space Agency said in a statement.

A tourist collapsed at the Acropolis “due to the heat” and was carried by stretcher to an ambulance, a video released by Greek police showed, as the ministry of culture announced that the monument would be closed for the safety of visitors and staff during the hottest hours of the day.

A red alert for heat was issued for 15 Italian cities for Saturday, with temperatures forecast to touch 47 degrees in places, as a heatwave named Charon after the ancient Greek ferryman of the dead came immediately on the back of a previous wave called Cerberus, after the mythical multi-headed dog that guards the entrance to the underworld.

Last week saw the world’s hottest average daily temperature on record, according to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation, a fresh record that was set right after the agency recorded the hottest June since records began.

“The record-breaking temperatures on land and in the ocean have potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and the environment,” the agency said in a statement. “They highlight the far-reaching changes taking place in Earth’s system as a result of human-induced climate change.”

A study published in the journal Nature this week estimated there had been 61,672 “heat-related deaths” in Europe in the summer of 2022.

Tourists and locals in southern Europe have been warned to avoid activity outside in the hottest hours of the day, and to take particular care of small children, people with health conditions, and the elderly.

There was an outcry by unions over the death of a 44-year old man who had been painting road markings on an unshaded street in northern Italy as temperatures exceeded 40 degrees.

Meanwhile in the southern Spanish region of Mallorca, a 47-year-old security guard collapsed and died in a suspected case of heat stroke, following the earlier deaths of two men who had been working on farms in separate incidents.

Tens of thousands of Irish tourists are due in affected areas next week. More than 900 flights are due to leave Dublin Airport next week for some of the affected countries, according to the Dublin Airport Authority.

The development of El Niño conditions, a natural phase of planetary warming that lasts from nine months to a year, is expected to compound extreme weather and average temperatures that have increased significantly since the pre-industrial era.

“We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024,” said the WMO’s director of climate services Christopher Hewitt. “This is worrying news for the planet.”