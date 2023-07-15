‘Unseasonably strong winds’ as yellow weather warning issued for coastal areas

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the coastal areas of Galway, Mayo and the offshore islands. Photograph: iStock

Wet and windy weather is set to continue on Saturday and Sunday, Met Éireann has forecast, as Ireland experiences a respite from the heatwave that has struck much of Europe.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the coastal areas of Galway, Mayo and the offshore islands until 9pm, with “unseasonably strong winds” forecast for St Swithin’s Day.

According to the legend of St Swithin, the weather that dominates on July 15th will remain in place for the next 40 days and 40 nights.

Or, as the proverb goes: “St Swithin’s Day if thou dost rain, for forty days it will remain, St Swithin’s Day if thou be fair, for forty days will rain na mair.”

READ MORE

Met Éireann said it would be increasingly windy on Saturday with widespread showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are forecast.

Showers will become more scattered overnight and winds will ease to to moderate.

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow warning has been issued with a forecast of heavy showers and thunderstorms that could lead to some flooding and disruption. The warning is to last until 8pm on Saturday.

Yesterday was a wet day for most of the country 🌧️



Below are some of the 24 hour rainfall accumulations across our network of weather observing stations



More wet weather is expected across many parts today too ☔️



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/oIz0VOXDCw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 15, 2023

Sunday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, and some of the showers will be heavy with thunderstorms possible, mainly in the east during the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann said. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast.

St Swithin’s rule looks set to hold for the next few days – whatever about the next 40 – with a mixture of sunshine and showers forecast for Monday through Wednesday.

Monday is to start drier with more frequent showers in the afternoon, Met Éireann said. Tuesday is set to be wet and breezy across southern counties in the morning, while elsewhere it will be a mix of cloud and isolated showers. Wednesday is forecast to be a little drier on Wednesday with better sunshine but still a few showers in the afternoon and highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees in a light northwest wind.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest continued unsettled and showery weather.

[ ‘Hell on earth’: Phoenix’s extreme heatwave sparks calls for action ]