IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Gardaí to use lorry to see into cars and catch distracted motorists; plan to extend Dart to Drogheda

Here are the stories you need to start you day including: Irish children’s rap video goes viral and a review of PJ Gallagher’s mental health programme

Walk of Pain - the Famine remembered. A Bailiff leads walkers in Famine era costume for an eviction reenactment at the National Famine Museum, Strokestown Park, Co Roscommon.

Tue May 21 2024 - 08:14

Gardaí to use undercover lorry to see into cars and HGVs and film distracted drivers

An undercover heavy goods vehicle cab, operated by roads-policing gardaí, is to be deployed on Irish roads in the coming weeks to catch distracted drivers.

The deployment of the vehicle, known as a “supercab”, is one of several initiatives being rolled out by An Garda Síochána in an attempt to lower the rate of road fatalities, which are at their highest in decade. More than 60 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

