Your top stories on Tuesday: Gardaí to use lorry to see into cars and catch distracted motorists; plan to extend Dart to Drogheda

Walk of Pain - the Famine remembered. A Bailiff leads walkers in Famine era costume for an eviction reenactment at the National Famine Museum, Strokestown Park, Co Roscommon.

Gardaí to use undercover lorry to see into cars and HGVs and film distracted drivers

An undercover heavy goods vehicle cab, operated by roads-policing gardaí, is to be deployed on Irish roads in the coming weeks to catch distracted drivers.

The deployment of the vehicle, known as a “supercab”, is one of several initiatives being rolled out by An Garda Síochána in an attempt to lower the rate of road fatalities, which are at their highest in decade. More than 60 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

‘In every school there are students like John who hunger for fewer disruptions to their timetabled week’: John struggles with going to school, but school is not the problem. Classes are always fine when the teacher is there, teaching the class and everyone is doing what they are meant to. But this doesn’t happen nearly often enough.

Remote working creating ‘dead zones’ in cities, NY governor tells Irish economic summit: Remote working habits are gutting cities of their vitality and creating “dead zones”, New York governor Kathy Hochul told the inaugural Global Economic Summit in Killarney on Monday.

Ask Owen: Long advantages, referee coaching and are they really offside?: Our refereeing expert answers readers’ questions on warnings, complicit officials and breakdown etiquette

