Housing Commission report: leaked findings are ‘damning indictment’ of Government - Eoin Ó Broin

The leaked findings of the report of the independent Housing Commission, set up to advise the Government on housing policy, are a “damning indictment” of the Government’s performance, Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin has said.

The Housing Commission has called for a “radical strategic reset of housing policy” and suggested that there is an underlying housing deficit in Ireland of up to 256,000 homes, RTÉ reported this morning.

The Commission report has been with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien for the past two weeks, though it is not expected to be published before he brings the issue to Cabinet, due in the coming weeks. It has been expected for some time that the Commission would point to the need for much higher annual housing targets.

In its report, the commission identifies “ineffective decision making and reactive policymaking where risk aversion dominates”.

It calls for “emergency action” to address the ongoing crisis.

The Housing Commission was set up by the Government to advise on housing policy and includes members from a variety of backgrounds, including developers, academics and other experts. Its report has been long awaited, and has been expected to recommend a drastic upward shift in the government’s targets for housing construction

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Ó Broin said: “This isn’t just a report. These people are involved in the delivery of housing every day, the country’s leading experts and practitioners, and what they’re telling us is that the Government’s housing plan isn’t working ”

“They’re accusing both this Government and its predecessors of failing to treat housing as a critical social and economic priority,” he said, “and they also go on to say that it has one of the highest levels of public expenditure yet one of the poorest outcomes”.

“The crucial point is this,” Mr Ó Broin said, “does anybody really think that this Government who are defending a failing housing policy to the hilt is going to accept these findings and deliver a radical reset? I don’t believe they are, which is why we need a general election and a change of Government because only a Sinn Féin housing minister will deliver that radical reset.”

On his way into this morning’s Cabinet meeting Taoiseach Simon Harris told reporters that he was “very proud” of the work under way on housing. He said that “last year more than 32,000 homes were built and this year so far we’ve seen over 30,000 commence construction already ... so there are encouraging signs”.

“What we need now is we need a step change in terms of ambition,” he said, adding that the Government would take the recommendations “very seriously ... because we’re in the business of looking for more ideas, more novel approaches, more novel approaches to continue to increase housing supply”.

“These people are the cause of the problem,” Mr Ó Broin said, “and now he’s saying after those 12 years they’re only going to start fixing it now. They need to go.”

Later today the Dáil will hear more than four hours of debate on housing, with statements on the Government’s housing for all plan, followed by a Sinn Féin motion on the issue this evening.

