Two killed in explosion in northern Spain

Police in Spain are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion in the town of Orio.

Two people -a man and a woman - have been killed in an explosion in the town of Orio, near San Sebastian in northern Spain.

The Basque regional security department said the incident happened around 5.30pm local time and that there was no indication at the time that any other people had been hurt.

Local newspaper Diario Vasco said authorities in Orio were investigating the incident as possible gender violence.

News agency EFE, quoting police sources, reported the preliminary investigation pointed toward a package held by one of the victims being the source of the explosion.

Orio is a fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France. - Reuters

