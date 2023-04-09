Marseilles: Eight feared trapped under rubble after buildings collapse

The cause of the explosion on Rue de Tivoli in Marseilles is not yet known. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images

Eight people are not responding to calls and are thought to be under the rubble of two buildings that collapsed in an explosion early on Sunday in the southern French city of Marseilles, local officials said.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known, Marseilles prosecutor Dominique Laurens said.

The collapse caused a fire that has complicated rescue efforts and investigations, and it has not been brought under control, she told a news conference.

Television footage showed clouds of smoke rising from the rubble as firefighters tried to put out the fire, while trained dogs were used to try to locate victims.

READ MORE

The collapse caused a fire that has complicated rescue efforts and investigations, and it has not been brought under control. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images

“We have nothing, not even an ID card. We have lost everything,” said a man who gave his name only as Roland, in an interview with local newspaper La Provence. He managed to get out of the building on 15 Rue de Tivoli with his wife and two children before it collapsed, together with a neighbouring building.

A third building partly collapsed.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who visited the site, said 30 buildings in the area were evacuated.

The prosecutor said the buildings that collapsed on Sunday were not known to have any structural problems.

“Thoughts are with Marseille,” French president Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter message. – Reuters