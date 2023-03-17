Ukraine war: Russia confirms Xi Jinping state visit next week

A photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Polish Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet in Poznan, Poland, on June 13, 2005. Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, said on Thursday, March 16, 2023, that his country would transfer four of its Soviet-designed MiG fighters to Ukraine “literally in the next few days,” which would be the first delivery of jets from a NATO country. (Master Sgt. John Lasky/U.S. Air Force via The New York Times) — NO SALES; EDITORIAL USE ONLY—

China’s president, Xi Jinping, will be in Russia from March 20th to 22nd for a state visit, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

“During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic co-operation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said.

“A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,” Reuters reports.

China’s foreign ministry said Mr Xi will exchange opinions on major international and regional issues with Russian president Vladimir Putin during his visit.

Elsewhere, Poland’s announcement that it will be sending four warplanes to Ukraine in the coming days, making it the first country to do so, puts pressure on the allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

President Andrzej Duda said Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets “within the next few days” and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later.

The Polish word he used to describe the total number can mean between 11 and 19.

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, told Danish TV2 on Thursday that western nations are debating whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Germany appeared caught off guard by Mr Duda’s announcement.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius said: “So far, everyone has agreed that it’s not the time to send fighter jets.”

Poland’s decision to give Ukraine the fighter jets was a “sovereign decision”, the White House said, and would not prompt Joe Biden to supply Kyiv with American F-16 aircraft.

Poland was the first Nato nation to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Russia has committed a wide-range of war crimes in Ukraine including wilful killings, systematic torture and the deportation of children, according to a report from a UN-backed inquiry published on Thursday.

The report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine was released a year to the day after the Russian bombing of a theatre in Ukraine’s south-eastern city of Mariupol which killed hundreds of people.

Its head said the team was following the evidence and that there were “some aspects which may raise questions” about possible genocide. Russia dismissed the report.

The Pentagon on Thursday released a video showing the moments before a Russian fighter crashed into a US Reaper drone after spraying it with jet fuel on Tuesday morning over the Black Sea. – Guardian