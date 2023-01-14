Russia-Ukraine war: Missile attack ‘hits Kyiv infrastructure’

A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said.
Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address on Friday that Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight Russian troops in Soledar and other cities in eastern Ukraine. – Reuters