Russia-Ukraine war: Missile attack ‘hits Kyiv infrastructure’

Ukrainian soldiers at a position within a few kilometres of the Belarusian border in northern Ukraine. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said.

Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address on Friday that Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight Russian troops in Soledar and other cities in eastern Ukraine. – Reuters