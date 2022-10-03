Northern Ireland Protocol: Talks between EU and UK to resume

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend the first summit of the European Political Community, a meeting of 44 EU and non-EU leaders in Prague on Thursday. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

European Union and United Kingdom officials are to this week resume talks on how to resolve a standoff over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission has said.

“There will be technical-level talks, discussions, exchanges, already this week,” European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said.

“We need to find the solutions to bring predictability, certainty to people in Northern Ireland,” he continued. “We have been standing ready for a long time now to to find the solutions, to negotiate.”

A surprise announcement by the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss that she would attend the first summit of the European Political Community, a meeting of 44 EU and non-EU leaders in Prague on Thursday, has boosted hopes of a reset in EU-UK relations following years of troubled talks over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements.

The summit will bring together leaders from Britain, Turkey, Norway and Ukraine together with the 27 EU member states, in a bid to foster greater regional unity on geopolitical questions such as the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.