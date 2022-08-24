Ukraine braces for further attacks as it marks independence day

Ukrainian families visit destroyed Russian military vehicles displayed for the country's Independence Day in central Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Ukraine marks 31 years on Wednesday since it broke free from the Soviet Union as it prepares for further Russian strikes six months into the war.

Ukraine’s independence day will see subdued celebrations under the threat of attack from land, air and sea following Russia’s February 24th invasion.

Public gatherings are banned in the capital Kyiv, and a curfew is in force in the front-line eastern city of Kharkiv, which has weathered months of shelling.

The government laid out the carcasses of burnt-out Russian tanks and armoured vehicles like war trophies in central Kyiv in a show of defiance.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned late on Tuesday: “We must be aware that tomorrow hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.

“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” Mr Zelenskiy said in an evening address.

Ukraine's military urged people to take air raid warnings seriously.

Mr Zelenskiy told representatives of about 60 states and international organisations attending a virtual summit on Crimea on Tuesday that Ukraine would drive Russian forces out of the peninsular by any means necessary, without consulting other countries beforehand.

The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced over a third of Ukraine's 41 million people from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken global markets. It is largely at a standstill with no immediate prospect of peace talks.

In addition to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russian forces have expanded control to areas of the south including the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts, and chunks of the eastern Donbas region comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukraine's armed forces have said almost 9,000 military personnel have been killed in the war.

Russia has not publicised its losses but U.S. intelligence estimates 15,000 killed.

Ukraine broke free of the Soviet Union in August 1991 after a failed putsch in Moscow and an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians voted in a referendum to declare independence.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said the UN nuclear watchdog hoped to gain access to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine within days.

Both sides have accused the other of firing missiles and artillery dangerously close to the plant, Europe's biggest, raising fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Pro-Moscow forces took over the plant soon after the invasion began but it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians. The UN has called for the area to be demilitarised.

Russia on Tuesday accused Ukraine of attacking the plant with artillery, guided munitions and a drone, drawing a denial from Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya.

“Nobody who is at least conscious can imagine that Ukraine would target a nuclear power plant at tremendous risk of nuclear catastrophe and on its own territory,” Kyslytsya said at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting in New York called by Russia.

In the latest mysterious fire at a Russian military facility, Russian officials said ammunition stored in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine spontaneously combusted on Tuesday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, blamed hot weather for the fire, drawing ridicule from Ukraine.

“In a few months we will find out whether Russian ammunition can explode because of the cold,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Twitter. “The five main causes of sudden explosions in Russia are: winter, spring, summer, autumn and smoking.” — Reuters

