Lasers, hypersonic missiles and underwater drones: China’s new weapons that worry the West

A YJ-19 missile is carried on a truck at a military parade in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/ Getty Images

Chinese president Xi Jinping oversaw a massed military parade in central Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the second World War.

Here are some of the weapons China’s People’s Liberation Army put on rare public display in a show of its growing prowess and ability to project power far from the country’s shores.

Missiles

China unveiled nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from sea, land and air together, the first time it has shown off its “triad” of nuclear-ready capabilities.

Those included the air-based, long-range missile Jinglei-1, the submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3 and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31 – weapons that are China’s strategic “ace” power to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and dignity, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C) shown on Wednesday is the latest version of a missile programme China began in the 1970s. The missile is liquid-fuelled and capable of releasing multiple, independent warheads on a single target.

An armoured vehicle carrying the DF-5C liquid-fuelled intercontinental strategic nuclear missile is seen during the military parade. Photograph: Wu Hao/ EPA

JL-3 intercontinental-range submarine-launched ballistic missiles were also on show during the parade. Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/ EPA

The parade featured hypersonic anti-ship missiles that China has previously tested against mock-ups of US aircraft carriers. Those included the YingJi-19, YingJi-17 and YingJi-20.

Other missiles featured included cruise missiles – the Changjian-20A, YingJi-18C, Changjian-1000 – and other hypersonic missiles the YingJi-21, Dongfeng-17 and Dongfeng-26D with what China’s state media said were equipped with “all-weather combat capabilities”.

Laser weapons

China has been developing laser weapons as a defence against drone attacks. The full range of its anti-drone systems on display at the parade included a missile gun, high-energy laser weapons and high-power microwave weapons.

State media said that represented a “triad” in the People’s Liberation Army’s anti-drone systems.

Laser weapons were on show during the Beijing military parade. Photograph: Greg Baker/ AFP via Getty Images)

Drones

China showed off drones that can operate underwater and in the air, including drones that could be used for reconnaissance and to strike targets. It also featured unmanned helicopters designed to be launched from ships.

A CS-5000T drone was also included in the military parade. Photograph: Pedro Pardo/ AFP via Getty Images

An HSU100 underwater drone shown during the parade. Photograph: Andy Wong/ AP

Military vehicles carrying drones are seen during the parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Pedro Pardo/ AFP via Getty Images

The sea-based systems included submarines, surface vessels and a mine-laying system. - Reuters