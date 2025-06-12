Air India crash: London-bound plane with 242 passengers crashes near India’s Ahmedabad airport

Firefighters work at the site of a plan crash in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state. Photograph: Ajit Solanki/AP Photo

An Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India’s western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, the airline and police said, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was en route to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

The 242 people included 217 adults and 11 children, a source told Reuters news agency. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 43 were British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates,” Air India said on X.

The crash occurred just after the plane took off, television channels reported. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge cloud of fire rising into the sky from beyond the houses.

Visuals also showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

They also showed people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad airport, the aircraft departed at 1.39pm local time from runway 23. It gave a “Mayday” call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter there was no response from the aircraft.

Flightradar24 also said that it received the last signal from the aircraft seconds after it took off.

“The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB,” it said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. – Reuters