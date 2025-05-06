Indian missiles hit targets in Pakistan, killing three and injuring 12, after weeks of tensions

An Indian paramilitary stands guard along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, earlier on Tuesday amid rising tensions. Photograph: Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty

Indian missiles have struck targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, the militaries of both countries confirmed in statements.

A Pakistan military spokesman said the strikes had killed three and injured 12. At least one child was killed and two others were wounded, Pakistani security officials said.

The attacks formed part of Operation Sindoor, an Indian action that it said targeted “terrorist” infrastructure in Pakistan, including the parts of Kashmir it governs.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s military said it would respond to the strikes.

Altogether, nine sites were targeted, the Indian military said. It said its actions had been “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature” and that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

The statement said the strikes came in the wake of the “barbaric” attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepalese citizen were killed in Kashmir last month.

India’s military posted the words “justice is served” to the social media platform X.

Multiple loud explosions were heard in the Pakistani Kashmir area close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad after midnight on Tuesday

The missile attacks come after weeks of increased tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif warning of an “imminent” clash.

The countries have been in disputes over the blame for a terrorist attack in Kashmir and river water which originates in India but is vital to agriculture in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials earlier said that India has almost entirely stopped the flow of water across the border through the Chenab river.

The move followed India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a bilateral pact more than six decades old, which it said was in retaliation for the killing of 26 people in the disputed region of Kashmir last month. Pakistan has denied any involvement.

The risk of a clash has also impacted airlines, with Europe’s largest carriers starting to avoid Pakistani airspace, adding another detour to global flight paths that have become increasingly caught up in military standoffs around the world.

Some flights were redirected on Tuesday night as the strikes took place. –Agencies