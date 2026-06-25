Venezuela devastated by massive back-to-back earthquakes

Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images

Venezuela declared a state of emergency after massive back-to-back earthquakes toppled buildings in Caracas, killing at least 32 people and injuring hundreds more.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Wednesday evening was followed less than a minute later by an even larger quake measuring 7.5, with its epicentre in Yaracuy state west of Caracas, according to the US Geological Survey. The quakes knocked down power lines and devastated the capital’s main airport.

Acting Venezuelan president Delcy Rodríguez said at least 32 people were killed and 700 more injured.

Rodríguez also said rescuers from others countries were arriving in Venezuela over the coming hours. She thanked Donald Trump for his offer to help the country in the wake of the quakes.

In a national address, she said Caracas airport had been closed due to severe damage, and that schools would cancel classes for now. She called on people to cancel non-essential work. Some people lost their lives, she said.

“All our authorities and the civil protection system are focused on the primary task of saving lives,” Rodríguez said. “Subsequently, we will address everything related to the recovery of infrastructure.”

Trump said the US was ready to help.

“The two ⁠major earthquakes that just ‌hit ‌the ​great people of Venezuela are both massive ⁠in ​scale and have ​left a devastating number of ‌deaths," Trump said ​in a post on ⁠Truth Social.

“The ⁠USA ​stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready ‌to move quickly. ⁠We will be there for our new ‌and great friends. Early reports are ​not good."

Venezuela’s exiled opposition leader, María Corina Machado, has sent a message of support to her compatriots. “My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish,” she wrote on X. “May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult time.”

In the Palos Grandes neighbourhood in eastern Caracas, residents tried frantically to rescue people trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings.

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello said in a national address that some houses and buildings have collapsed.

States including Trujillo, Carabobo, Miranda, Aragua, Falcon and La Guaira were also affected.

An initial tsunami warning in the Caribbean was lifted by the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

Some older residents said the event brought back memories of the massive 1967 earthquake that killed hundreds.

The lack of a mobile phone signal in parts of Venezuela has deepened the distress of many families, particularly among the more than 7.7 million people who have left the country during its protracted crisis.

There were no immediate reports of damage to Venezuela’s oil facilities, according to people familiar with the situation.

People on the streets following an earthquake in Caracas. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images)

The country’s refining hub in Paraguaná, 225km west of the epicentre, continued operations as usual. Work at the port of Jose complex and at the Puerto La Cruz refinery was reportedly unaffected.

The disaster will further strain the nation’s crisis-hit economy. The country is reeling from one of the world’s fastest inflation rates and rolling power outages.

President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a raid on Caracas by US forces in January, leaving its US-supported government in a state of transition. – Bloomberg