Bolivia’s left in historic defeat as presidential vote set for October runoff

Rodrigo Paz of the Christian Democratic Party celebrates with supporters after hearing the early results of the first round of Bolivia's presidential election on Sunday. Photograph: Jorge Mateo Romay Salinas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Centrist senator Rodrigo Paz was leading Bolivia’s presidential election late on Sunday, according to early official results, which showed the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) on track for its worst election defeat in a generation.

Paz of the Christian Democratic Party had secured 32.18 per cent of the vote, while Eduardo del Castillo of MAS had just 3.16 per cent, according to initial results released by the electoral tribunal on Sunday night.

Conservative former president Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga of the Alianza coalition was in second with 26.94 per cent of the vote.

“Bolivia is not just asking for a change in government, it’s asking for a change in the political system,” Paz said in a speech broadcast on Sunday night. “This is the beginning of a great victory, of a great transformation,” he added, as his supporters chanted “renewal”.

Earlier on Sunday, Quiroga acknowledged the results, confirming his place in the runoff, and congratulated Paz on his performance.

Outgoing president Luis Arce released an upbeat statement recognising the results. “Democracy has triumphed,” the statement read.

If no presidential candidate obtains more than 40 per cent of the vote with a 10-point lead, the election will be decided in a runoff on October 19th. Full official results will be announced within seven days.

Paz’s strong performance surprised analysts. Opinion polls had suggested that the senator, with roughly 10 per cent support, was far behind Quiroga and centre-right candidate Samuel Doria Medina of the Unidad Alliance coalition. Businessman Medina conceded defeat on Sunday and said he would support Paz in an eventual runoff.

Sunday’s general election has been overshadowed by inflation at a four-decade high and the absence of former leftist president Evo Morales, who was barred from running and criticised the vote.

But Morales’s calls to boycott the election appeared to fall flat.

Voter turnout on Sunday was steady, authorities said. Despite earlier concerns that the electoral process could be obstructed by supporters of Morales, who had called on the public to boycott the race, international observers said there were no major disruptions.

Several minor incidents took place at polling stations in the central region of Cochabamba, Morales’s political stronghold.

With a crowded field of eight contenders and no dominant MAS party candidate, the election marked a “crossroads moment” for Bolivia, said southern Andes analyst Glaeldys Gonzalez Calanche of the International Crisis Group.

Bolivia’s fragile economy has been at the top of many voters’ minds. Price rises have surged past other Latin American countries this year, and fuel and dollars have run scarce.

Annual inflation doubled to 23 per cent in June, up from 12 per cent in January, with some Bolivians turning to cryptocurrencies as a hedge.

Many Bolivians, especially those who work in the informal economy, were now struggling to make ends meet, said economist Roger Lopez.

“Bolivia is on the brink,” said Lopez. “It has no dollars and faces obligations that must be paid in dollars, and voters understand that the coming years will be difficult.”

Early election results indicated millions of voters chose to punish MAS on Sunday, creating a window of opportunity for the first time in nearly two decades for centrists and the right, which together commanded roughly three-quarters of the vote, the early count showed.

“Every year the situation has got worse under this government,” said Silvia Morales (30), a retail worker from La Paz. A former MAS voter, she said this time she would cast her vote for the centre-right.

Carlos Blanco Casas (60), a teacher in La Paz, said he intended to vote for change. “This election feels hopeful. We need a change of direction,” he said.

Quiroga has promised “radical change” to reverse what he calls “20 lost years” under MAS rule. He supports deep public spending cuts and a shift away from alliances with Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. Quiroga was president for a year in 2001-2002 after Bolivia’s then-leader resigned.

Paz, meanwhile, plans to decentralise government by introducing a “50-50 economic model” in which the central government would manage only half of public funds. The remainder would be designated to regional governments.

Silvia Morales (30), a former MAS voter from La Paz, said she had cast her ballot for Paz on Sunday.

“He’s a new face with experience,” she said, “I think we should make space for new opportunities.” Voters also elected all 26 senators and 130 deputies, and officials will take office on November 8th. – Reuters