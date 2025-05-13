Deported Venezuelans believed held at El Salvador mega-prison, says UN

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele at the White House with US president Donald Trump last month. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

The United Nations has information that more than 100 Venezuelans deported from the United States are being held at a high-security centre in El Salvador, where they face potential human rights violations, the UN high commissioner for human rights said on Tuesday.

The fate and whereabouts of at least another 245 Venezuelans and some 30 Salvadorans sent to El Salvador during US president Donald Trump‘s deportation drive remain unclear, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) added.

The governments of the United States and El Salvador did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump has invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to swiftly deport suspected members of criminal gangs, including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, which his administration labels terrorist groups.

READ MORE

At least 142,000 people were deported from the US between January 20th and April 29th, according to OHCHR, citing official US data.

OHCHR said information from family members and lawyers for deported Venezuelans indicated many are now detained at El Salvador’s Centre for Terrorism Confinement.

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele offered to incarcerate criminals deported from the US at the centre, a mega-prison intentionally isolated from urban areas that can accommodate up to 40,000 inmates.

“This situation raises serious concerns regarding a wide array of rights that are fundamental to both US and international law,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

He added that those deported to El Salvador had not yet been able to effectively challenge their detention.

Mr Turk said detainees at the facility were being treated harshly and many had not been informed of US authorities’ intention to deport them for detention in a third country.

The OHCHR said it is urging El Salvador’s government to grant it access to the centre. – Reuters